Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $19.28 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,182. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

