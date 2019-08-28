Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 259,430 Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vistra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Burke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $141,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,613. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.