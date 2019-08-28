Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 13,084 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.19% of Retrophin worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Retrophin by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Retrophin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Retrophin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. 22,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,888. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Retrophin Inc has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTRX shares. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

