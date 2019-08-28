Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Reed’s were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reed’s by 2,677,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reed’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Get Reed's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REED. Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reed’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of REED stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,810. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

In other news, major shareholder Raptor/Harbor Reeds Spv Llc sold 564,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $1,917,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Bass bought 10,000 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,669 shares in the company, valued at $277,340.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 58,740 shares of company stock valued at $140,615 and sold 821,220 shares valued at $2,751,585.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED).

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.