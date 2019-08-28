Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $889,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 9,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 162,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 36,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,864,577. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

NYSE HD traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.48. 164,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,764. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $222.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.21. The stock has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

