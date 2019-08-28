Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 1,940.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCYG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 1,792.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,153,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,683 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at $983,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 165,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 2,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

