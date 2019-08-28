Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 52.5% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 888,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $103.65 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

