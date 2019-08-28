Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 16,997 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.21% of Welbilt worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,938.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

