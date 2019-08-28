Harmony Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.04 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $25.71 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.05 or 0.05100783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,539,861,471 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

