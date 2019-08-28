Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.37

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,803.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $25,042.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $528,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.