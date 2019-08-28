Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 1st

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 84,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $431,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $213,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,036. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

