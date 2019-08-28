HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.35.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.77. 245,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,535. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $130.60. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

