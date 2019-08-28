Head to Head Analysis: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Zynga (NYSE:ZNGA)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $623.25 million 1.99 $54.69 million $1.05 33.39 Zynga $907.21 million 5.95 $15.46 million $0.02 286.50

Shutterstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga. Shutterstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynga, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 5.19% 13.64% 7.07% Zynga -16.50% -10.42% -6.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shutterstock and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zynga 1 2 11 0 2.71

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $6.81, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, Showcase, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

