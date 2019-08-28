Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Healius stock opened at A$3.27 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90. Healius has a 52 week low of A$2.19 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of A$3.32 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.96.

In other news, insider Robert Hubbard bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.09 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of A$77,150.00 ($54,716.31).

Healius Company Profile

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

