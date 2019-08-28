HeartBout Price Down 1.5% This Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a total market cap of $248,342.00 and approximately $18,878.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

