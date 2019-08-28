Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 49,123 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bunge worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Bunge by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Bunge by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. 508,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,661. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several research firms have commented on BG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

