Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 113,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $188.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

