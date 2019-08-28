Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Harsco makes up 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Harsco worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 71,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 51,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 110,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,803.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie bought 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,600 shares of company stock worth $528,703. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.14. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HSC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

