Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,042 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,396,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,043,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,812,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,843,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXT. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE SXT traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,104. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

