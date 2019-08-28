Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Dril-Quip comprises 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $516,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

DRQ traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.47. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

