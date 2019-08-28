Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 30,409 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,409 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,301,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 95.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. 3,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

