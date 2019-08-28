Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 5,395 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy D. Holden bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $150,443.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $510,179.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

XRAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. 575,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

