Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) CFO Bryan Mckeag Buys 1,000 Shares

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) CFO Bryan Mckeag bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HTLF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 91,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,970,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.