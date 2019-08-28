HedgeTrade Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $240.48 million and $1.61 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00008155 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007005 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000515 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00065753 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

