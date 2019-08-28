HempCoin (THC) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $128.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00152856 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,129.51 or 0.98906070 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003006 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035312 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000405 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 252,032,764 coins and its circulating supply is 251,897,614 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

