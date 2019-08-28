Henderson Diversified Income Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

