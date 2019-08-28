HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Plans $0.05 Semi-Annual Dividend

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

HLDCY stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLDCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

About HENDERSON LD DE/S

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

