HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.83

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 42326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

