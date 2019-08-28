High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE:HWO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.30. 31,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.52. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

