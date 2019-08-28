Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HIHO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

