Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 809,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 14,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.48. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. Newpark Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NR. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

