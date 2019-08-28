Holo Price Hits $0.0008 (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Liqui and LATOKEN. Holo has a market capitalization of $112.57 million and $12.91 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00243584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.01297698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093756 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022178 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, OOOBTC, WazirX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, ABCC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.