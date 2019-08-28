Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $755,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 40.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 996,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,836,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus increased their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

HOLX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 48,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

