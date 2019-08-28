HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $648,692.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $648,692.00 and approximately $3.78 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00249974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.01306415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.