Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 654,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,591,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $265,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,039 shares of company stock worth $6,454,251. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

