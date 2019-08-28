Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $3.20. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 13,450,291 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HZM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 million and a P/E ratio of -33.70.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

