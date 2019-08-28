Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 93.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,822 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 520.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 259,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 217,968 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 132.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 206,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,851. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $547,337.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,551.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,371 shares of company stock worth $2,424,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.