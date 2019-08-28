Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 706,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 49,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.