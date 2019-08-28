Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,358. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.