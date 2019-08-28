Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,955 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.29. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.