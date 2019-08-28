Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 299,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,066. The stock has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

