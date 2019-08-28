Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,962,000 after buying an additional 282,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 156.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 211,643 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 87.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2,111.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 58,431 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 217.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

