Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,210,000 after acquiring an additional 73,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nasdaq by 20.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 765,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after buying an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $149,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $104.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.