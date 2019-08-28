HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of HP worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $21.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 1,775,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,135,204. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,806 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,716. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

