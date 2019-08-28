Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.49. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 123,134 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Roth Capital lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

