Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Humana worth $30,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, hitting $279.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,135. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.69.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.