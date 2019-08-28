Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 68.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 1,926,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,017. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

