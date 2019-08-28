Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 25,625 Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Endo International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signition LP bought a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Endo International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

ENDP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International PLC has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

