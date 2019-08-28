Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. 1,211,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

