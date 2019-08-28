Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 513.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 105,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

